Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FormFactor were worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,326,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $23.58 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

