Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,392 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in UniFirst were worth $8,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 7,839.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,514,000 after acquiring an additional 184,932 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 842,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,236,000 after acquiring an additional 85,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,190,000 after acquiring an additional 37,504 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in UniFirst by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,873,000 after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,404,000 after acquiring an additional 23,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Stock Up 0.2 %

UNF stock opened at $194.11 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $214.65. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.64 and its 200-day moving average is $177.13.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,978 shares of company stock valued at $536,040 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UNF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

About UniFirst

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

