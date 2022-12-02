Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 17,285 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 408.8% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASO opened at $49.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.58. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,407 shares of company stock worth $5,704,626 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

