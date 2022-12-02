Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 25,783 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,783 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $35.70 on Friday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.19.

PENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

