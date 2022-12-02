Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,351 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

BHF opened at $55.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.82). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Brighthouse Financial Profile



Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

