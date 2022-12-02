Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 7,700 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 263.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 77.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth about $245,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:HI opened at $50.46 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

