Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 362,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Franklin Electric by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 16.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at $4,517,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on FELE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Northcoast Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $83.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $96.19.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

