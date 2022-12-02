Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,076 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 497.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

