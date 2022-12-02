Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,405 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 171.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,936 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 85.7% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,927,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 27.5% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,095,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $8,633,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $85,428.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,245.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $85,428.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,245.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,872 shares of company stock worth $5,975,182 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $40.86 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average is $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

