Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $8,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.81. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $70.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,711.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

