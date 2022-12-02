Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,440 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BellRing Brands Company Profile

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $25.32 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.