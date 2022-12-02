Rhumbline Advisers Sells 17,390 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,390 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 361.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 48,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 37,759 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,387,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,909,000 after acquiring an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $502,919.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,633,621.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $502,919.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,797 shares in the company, valued at $8,633,621.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 14,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $545,596.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,972 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,922 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.