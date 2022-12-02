Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,045 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 236,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,386 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Simply Good Foods to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.89.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.