Rhumbline Advisers Sells 98,069 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,641 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 98,069 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Antero Resources were worth $8,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AR. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,304,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,100 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 494.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,918,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,408 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.95. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.