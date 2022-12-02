Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $87,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 0.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $103.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.83.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.