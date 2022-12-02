Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Raised to C$145.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.38.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.5 %

RY opened at $100.26 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.29.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.