Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Raised to C$145.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.38.
Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.5 %
RY opened at $100.26 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.29.
Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.