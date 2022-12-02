RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPC by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

RPC Stock Performance

NYSE RES opened at $9.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.79.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. RPC had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $459.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPC

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 316,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $3,372,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 436,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $4,543,255.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,340.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 316,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $3,372,130.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 572,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,064,193 shares of company stock worth $11,197,202 in the last three months. 65.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Articles

