Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Stock Holdings Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 127.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 54,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 30,502 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on RUTH shares. TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $577.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.90. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $24.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.