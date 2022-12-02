Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) EVP Sells $246,998.40 in Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryder System Stock Down 2.2 %

R opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $97.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.61.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter worth $44,623,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 295.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after buying an additional 273,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth $17,538,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

