Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Holdings Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,242,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $16,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at $307,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after buying an additional 154,240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 68.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 41,137 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 28.7% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at $13,136,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

SBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

