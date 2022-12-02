Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 951.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 332,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,982 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $44,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,500.00%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

