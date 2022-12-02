Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 357.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,740 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after acquiring an additional 666,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,613,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,412,000 after acquiring an additional 52,028 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 851,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,192,000 after acquiring an additional 69,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,218 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAGE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

