Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.44.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $147.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $136.04 and a 52 week high of $270.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $147 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.22, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.90 and its 200 day moving average is $164.39.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

