Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Gap Down to $45.87

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.87, but opened at $44.46. Sanofi shares last traded at $44.35, with a volume of 4,081 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from €120.00 ($123.71) to €89.00 ($91.75) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($115.46) to €93.00 ($95.88) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €85.00 ($87.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($92.78) to €85.00 ($87.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

About Sanofi

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.