Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) by 577.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 324,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 276,894 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Sapiens International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,504,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sapiens International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sapiens International by 16.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 96,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sapiens International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 43,672 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sapiens International by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 29,637 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPNS. TheStreet downgraded Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Sapiens International Trading Up 0.7 %

About Sapiens International

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. Sapiens International Co. has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

