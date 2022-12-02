Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Stake Cut by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 849.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC opened at $109.66 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $113.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.43.

Science Applications International Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

