Scipio Maximus Carnecchia Sells 26,693 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 26,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $285,882.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,453.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Scipio Maximus Carnecchia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 7th, Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 8,502 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $95,987.58.
Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $470.48 million, a PE ratio of 75.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $17.92.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.
Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.
