Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Shares Gap Down to $9.58

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.58, but opened at $9.29. Sculptor Capital Management shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Sculptor Capital Management Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $611.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66.

Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,925. Company insiders own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCU. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 83.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 462,475 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $3,432,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 215.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 239,683 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $1,874,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 154,783 shares during the period. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

