Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) COO Sells $267,544.43 in Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $267,544.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $98.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIGI. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 375.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,363,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,345 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $50,975,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $29,083,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,256,000 after purchasing an additional 212,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 501,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,566,000 after purchasing an additional 194,753 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.