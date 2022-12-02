Short Interest in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Increases By 18.5%

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,450,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 8,820,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 851,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asensus Surgical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Asensus Surgical by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 85,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Asensus Surgical by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 296,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Asensus Surgical from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Asensus Surgical in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Asensus Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ASXC opened at $0.41 on Friday. Asensus Surgical has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $96.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 1,036.09%. The business had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

