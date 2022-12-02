Short Interest in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Rises By 18.2%

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 6,134 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,808.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 532,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,613.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,415 shares of company stock worth $84,162. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CSP alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in CSP by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSP during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of CSP during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CSP by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CSP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSP Trading Down 0.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 million, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. CSP has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CSP from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

CSP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

