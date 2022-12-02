Short Interest in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Drops By 19.1%

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the October 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 712,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EBC stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 15.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,483,000 after purchasing an additional 130,137 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 42,988 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 91,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 58,554 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,242,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,716,000 after buying an additional 193,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

