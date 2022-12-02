Short Interest in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Grows By 18.5%

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,700 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 345,700 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 460,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter worth $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Enservco by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of ENSV stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $8.76.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.