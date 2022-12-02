Short Interest in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Expands By 18.5%

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Envela Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $5.30 on Friday. Envela has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envela

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Envela by 1,077.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envela during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

