Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Expands By 18.4%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,382,800 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 2,857,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.1 days.
Infineon Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %
IFNNF stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $48.00.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
