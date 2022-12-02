Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Expands By 18.4%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,382,800 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 2,857,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.1 days.

Infineon Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

IFNNF stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.