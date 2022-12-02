Short Interest in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Declines By 19.8%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $136.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.27. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSHA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taysha Gene Therapies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,642,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $1,237,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at $1,646,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 309,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 273,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

