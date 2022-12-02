Short Interest in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Declines By 19.8%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance
Shares of TSHA stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $136.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.27. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $15.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSHA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.
Insider Buying and Selling at Taysha Gene Therapies
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $1,237,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at $1,646,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 309,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 273,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
See Also
