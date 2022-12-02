Short Interest in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Drops By 20.5%

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 275,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UVSP opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $812.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $31.93.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UVSP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Univest Financial to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens cut Univest Financial to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, Director William S. Aichele sold 3,453 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $96,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 4,608 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $127,226.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Aichele sold 3,453 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $96,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 13.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at $298,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 161,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

