Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Decreases By 19.1%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the October 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AGZD opened at $45.98 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $45.18 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
