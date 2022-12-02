Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Decreases By 19.1%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the October 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGZD opened at $45.98 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $45.18 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGZD. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $853,000.

