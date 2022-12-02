Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 378,614 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,416 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Simmons First National were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 329.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 30.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 60.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $616,796.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.86. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

About Simmons First National

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

