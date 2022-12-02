SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Holdings Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,183,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after purchasing an additional 222,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,362,000 after purchasing an additional 122,215 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 344,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter valued at $21,686,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SJW Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SJW Group Stock Performance

In other SJW Group news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $37,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,421. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $37,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,840 shares of company stock valued at $245,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $76.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.65.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Featured Articles

