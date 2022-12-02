SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,092 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of SLM by 11.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in SLM by 37.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,189 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 5.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 441,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 44.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after buying an additional 295,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). SLM had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $369.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on SLM in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

