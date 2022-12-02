Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Shares Gap Down to $4.29

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $3.99. Solid Power shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 22,335 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLDP. Cowen began coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Solid Power Trading Down 6.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Power

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Solid Power had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 392.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDP. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power in the second quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Solid Power by 171.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Featured Articles

