Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Position Cut by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,861,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,708 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $152,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at $970,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at $135,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 53.1% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 75.6% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 97.3% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Price Performance

Sony Group Company Profile

NYSE:SONY opened at $83.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.76. The firm has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.