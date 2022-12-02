Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,458 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $970,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SONY opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.76. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The company has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99.

SONY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

