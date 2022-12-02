Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DALXF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Spartan Delta has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $12.77.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

