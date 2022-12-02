SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $469.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $434.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $524.18.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.