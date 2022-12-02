Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 337,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $302,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $302,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $959,633.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,735 shares of company stock worth $1,146,671 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

