STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,054 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STAA. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,339,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 35.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,884,000 after purchasing an additional 142,386 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 531.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,093,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $407,001,000 after buying an additional 122,926 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 93.0% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 254,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after buying an additional 122,418 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STAA shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $103.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

Insider Activity

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 3.5 %

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $59.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.87. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.80 and a beta of 1.01.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.