Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 703.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Shares of SMP opened at $38.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $840.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, EVP Dale Burks sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $66,084.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,107.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Standard Motor Products news, EVP Dale Burks sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $66,084.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,107.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Sills sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $80,905.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,783 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,718.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,223. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMP shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Standard Motor Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

See Also

