Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Holdings Cut by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,287 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $82.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $196.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.81.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

